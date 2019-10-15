Menu
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Fire crews extinguish motel fire

Maddelin McCosker
15th Oct 2019 9:22 AM
9.20AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Serivce have extinguished a blaze in a motel laundry.

A smoke removal machine was being used to clear smoke from the laundry.

Fire crews were working to put out the blaze from Campbell Lane.

Reports from the scene indicate the motel may hav been evacuated, with people standing outside the premises.

9.10AM: THREE fire crews are at the scene of a laundry fire at a George St motel in Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to the fire shortly before 9am and had three crews on scene within a few minutes.

Initial reports from the scene suggested they arrived on scene to find an ‘excessive structure fire’.

Gas and power to the building has been isolated.

Queensland Police, Queensland Ambulance and Ergon Energy have been notified.

breaking news qfes tmbfire tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

