Fire crews fight Mount Morgan bedroom blaze

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services worked quickly to contain a structure fire in Mount Morgan overnight.

Just before 11pm QFES were called to Pattison St following reports of a fire.

Three QFES crews responded and on arrival found a fire contained to the bedroom of a house.

A QFES spokesperson said two fire fighters in breathing apparatus entered the house and the fire was put out by 11.20pm.

"Crews then began ventilating the house at 11.50pm and that was completed at 12.20am,” the spokesperson said.

"Our crews left the scene at 12.50am.”

The cause of the fire is at this stage unknown.