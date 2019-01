Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

FIRE crews are currently at the scene of a bushfire burning at Nankin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services are working to put out the blaze and strengthen containment lines near Mulgoodoo Rd and Arnold Dr.

QFES say the fire is burning within containment lines and poses no threat to property at this time.

Due to current weather conditions, they have warned that smoke may affect the surrounding areas.