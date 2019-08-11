Fire crews need back up as Cawarral grass fire out of hand

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

12:10pm: RURAL fire and urban crews are on scene at a large grass fire on Cawarral Rd, near Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirm there are currently five units attending the fire and more have been requested.

Fire services received the call for the blaze just after 11.15am.

Reports from the scene indicate a large grass fire as large as a football field about 40 metres from a house.

There were unconfirmed reports of a resident suffering burns to his legs.

Large clouds of smoke are visible from Emu Park Road.

Fire fighters report zero visibility in the vicinity with heavy smoke across Emu Park Road.

Police being called to assist with traffic control at both ends of the smoke area.

The rural fire service advises that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to come