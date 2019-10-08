See the moment fire destroys a car in North Rockhampton

11.50AM: A CAR is well engulfed in flames according to firefighters at the scene of the car fire in North Rockhampton.

The car is on fire about 100 metres away from the intersection of Carlton and McLaughlin Streets in Kawana.

Queensland Police has been called to help conduct traffic control on Farm St, Carlton St and McLaughlin St.

Queensland Ambulance are also heading to the scene.

A car was engulfed by flames near the intersection of Farm and McLaughlin Streets in Kawana earlier today. PHOTO: Vanessa Jarrett

The driver of the car is on scene but there is no word on potential injuries

More to come.

11.45AM: MULTIPLE fire crews are rushing to the scene of a car fire in North Rockhampton.

The call came in at 11.30, with reports a car on McLaughlin St and Carlton St in Kawana is on fire.

Reports from the scene suggest there is lots of smoke coming from the burning vehicle.

Two crews are currently on route.

Updates to come.