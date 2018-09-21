Fire crews protecting homes as CQ fire worsens

6.20PM: FIRE crews are undertaking structural protection and establishing containment lines at a fast-moving fire south of Rockhampton.

A Watch and Act alert remains current for the Darts Creek area near Raglan.

As at 6.10pm, the fire was travelling in a south-westerly direction from Vaughan Road, towards Darts Creek Road.

The fire is expected to impact Darts Creek Road between Link Road and 387 Darts Creek Road.

Fire crews are establishing containment lines and undertaking structural protection, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

5.30PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a Watch and Act alert for a vegetation fire which could threaten properties in the Darts Creek area.

Advice issued at 3.50pm warns residents to have their bushfire survival plans ready in case the situation worsens.

The fast-moving fire near Raglan was travelling in a westerly direction and predicted to impact Vaughan Rd.

There are 13 crews at the scene.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.