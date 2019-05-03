Menu
Queensland Fire responded to multiple reports of a house fire at Gracemere shortly after 8am Friday morning.
Fire crews quickly extinguish fire at Gracemere home

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd May 2019 9:18 AM
9.15AM: FIRE crews have put our a fire in the kitchen of a Gracemere home this morning.

After receiving multiple Triple Zero calls just after 8am, emergency services rushed to the Taramoore St address.

Upon arrival the fire crew found the source of the fire in the kitchen.

Quickly putting out the blaze, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew were dampening down and checking for hot spots by 8.30am.

Atmospheric monitoring was being conducted by 8.45am and the home was determined to be safe to enter.

There is no word on damage to the home at this stage.

A spokesperson for QFES confirmed no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

8.25AM: ALL emergency service are this morning responding to a reported house fire in Gracemere.

Multiple calls have been made to Triple Zero this morning about a house on fire at Taramoore Rd in Gracemere, with emergency services on route to the address shortly before 8.20am.

No more details are known at this stage.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

