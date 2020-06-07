Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three fire crews attended the shed fire on Dunbar St, Koongal, yesterday afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill
Three fire crews attended the shed fire on Dunbar St, Koongal, yesterday afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Fire crews race to put out large shed fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
7th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS raced to put out a fire in north Rockhampton yesterday afternoon, after a large garden shed became engulfed in flames.

At 5.29pm, the incident was reported to be at an address on Dunbar St, Koongal.

Three fire crews attended the scene, along with police and paramedics.

Fireys had the blaze under control by 5.50pm. Reports suggest there was significant damage to the middle of the shed.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said no one was injured as a result of the fire.

rockhampton fire shed fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

        premium_icon Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

        Breaking The car left the highway and crashed into a bridge guard rail, damaging the vehicle and leaving two people injured.

        Woman in hospital after two vehicle smash on CQ highway

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after two vehicle smash on CQ highway

        News Three people were assessed on scene by paramedics.

        CQ families more reliant on technology than ever before

        premium_icon CQ families more reliant on technology than ever before

        Technology Columnist Bruce Kerr lists some handy tips and tricks to help you get more from...

        Celebrating Queensland day with native plants

        premium_icon Celebrating Queensland day with native plants

        Gardening Queensland native plants can be found growing in gardens all over the world.