Fire crews race to put out large shed fire

Three fire crews attended the shed fire on Dunbar St, Koongal, yesterday afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill

Three fire crews attended the shed fire on Dunbar St, Koongal, yesterday afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill

FIREFIGHTERS raced to put out a fire in north Rockhampton yesterday afternoon, after a large garden shed became engulfed in flames.

At 5.29pm, the incident was reported to be at an address on Dunbar St, Koongal.

Three fire crews attended the scene, along with police and paramedics.

Fireys had the blaze under control by 5.50pm. Reports suggest there was significant damage to the middle of the shed.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said no one was injured as a result of the fire.