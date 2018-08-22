Fire crews rescue man after he wakes to smoke-filled CQ home

PARAMEDICS rushed a man to hospital last night after he woke to his Central Queensland house full of smoke.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the home in Moura around 9.30pm to reports of a "structure fire" with a person still inside.

On arrival, two fire crews rescued the man in his 20s from the home on Gillespie St who was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson from QFES said the man put some food on the stove, fell asleep and woke to the house full of smoke.

Fire crews rescued the man safely and stayed on scene until around 10.45am.

The spokesperson said although there was no sighting of flames, crews conducted air sampling and ventilation of the building.

Crews left the scene in the hands of Queensland Police Service.

A spokesperson from QPS said police were not investigating.