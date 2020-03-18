Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Photo: Zizi Averill
Fire crews respond to multiple jobs out west

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have responded to two small jobs out west.

At 7pm last night, fireys responded to reports of a stove fire on Acacia St, Blackall.

On arrival, the fire was under control.

The owner notified an electrician and the crew left after 10 minutes.

At 5.15am, fireys responded to reports of a power box on fire on Quarry St, Springsure.

One crew responded to the scene.

On arrival, the fire had been extinguished by the owner.

The crew waited for Ergon to check the power box and left at 6.20am.

blackall queensland fire and emergency services springsure stove fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

