Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire near Cathay Creek Road at Crediton in the Eungella area on Thursday.
The fire near Cathay Creek Road at Crediton in the Eungella area on Thursday. Contributed
News

Fire crews save homes at Crediton

Zizi Averill
by
29th Nov 2018 7:55 PM

CREWS fighting a "ballistic" fire in Crediton may have saved more than a dozen houses.

QFES Kippa Ring Fire Station Officer Ross Nunn said Thursday night that he and his crews had been fighting fires along Cathay Creek Road, at Crediton, for more than six hours.

Mr Nunn, who has come from Brisbane to reinforce local firefighting crews, estimated that 10 fire crews and a number of water trucks had worked non-stop to save more than a dozen houses.

Overhead fixed wing water bombers were seen dropping tonnes of water onto the Crediton fires for most of the day.

Mr Nunn said conditions worsened from midday as the wind changed throughout the day.

He said at 3pm the fire was doing "really silly things".

"It was one of those really bad fire days where nothing went to plan and everything went wrong," he said.

cathay creek road crediton firefighters kippa ring station qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Behind the scenes of The Caves Fitzroy Rural Fire Brigade

    premium_icon Behind the scenes of The Caves Fitzroy Rural Fire Brigade

    Environment Coordinator of the firefighting shared insight into their approach

    The Caves residents on tenterhooks with bushfires menacing

    premium_icon The Caves residents on tenterhooks with bushfires menacing

    Environment Local resident Rural Firefighter says fires are the worst she's seen

    What's On in CQ: 72 Hours across the Region

    What's On in CQ: 72 Hours across the Region

    News Check out these hot events over the weekend

    Industrial dispute poised to escalate at Livingstone Council

    premium_icon Industrial dispute poised to escalate at Livingstone Council

    Council News Stickers could be the catalyst for employees being locked out.

    Local Partners