Home 'significantly' damaged, fuel container explodes

UPDATE: A house has been "significantly" damaged at a rural property after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at the Glenarbon property after reports about 1.45pm of an explosion and subsequent fire.

Crews on arrival reported the a house was on fire with firefighters going into action to stop it spreading to nearby structures at the Bosnjaks Rd property.

A fuel container inside a shed exploded and power lines were brought down in the incident, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Crews reported the fire in the house, which was significantly damaged, was under control by 3.15pm.

Crews will remain on scene for at least another two hours dampening down hot spots.

INITIAL: Multiple fire crews are on scene of a reported structure fire following reports of an explosion in the south-west region of the district.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene with more en route to a property at Glenarbon after reports about 1.45pm of a "fire incident".

A diesel tanker is believed to have caught fire inside a shed.

A QFES spokeswoman said the first crews on scene reported a house was on fire at the Bosnjaks Rd property.