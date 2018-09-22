Menu
Crews on standby as Ambrose blaze reignites

Hannah Sbeghen
22nd Sep 2018 10:42 AM

UPDATED 2PM: A SMALL breakout has reignited parts of the area at Darts Creek Rd.

QFES reported that the fire broke out again just after 1pm but fire crews have managed to maintain it.

Three fire crews are patrolling with containment lines around the area.

 

EARLIER 10.42AM: A FIRE is continuing to burn at Darts Creek Rd this morning after flaring up yesterday afternoon.

Three fire crews returned to Ambrose at 7am to dampen down the blaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 2pm yesterday afternoon for a grass fire and reported that crews didn't leave the scene until 1am this morning. 

QFES reported that there was no threats to property.

