Fire crews tackle after-dark shed fire at Woorabinda

Emergency services were called to a shed fire at Woorabinda Sunday night.

The incident was reported at 7.45pm off Rankin and Carbine Streets.

Two fire crews attended the scene.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman, it was believed the fire was under control on the arrival of emergency services.

The spokesman said everything was under control just after 8pm.

The spokesman further stated there was no contents inside the shed, nor were there reports of nearby grass on fire.

It was unclear what the damage was to the shed.

Paramedics remained on standby while fire crews contained the fire.

No patients were treated, and no transport to hospital was required.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the fire appeared to be non-suspicious, with police not investigating the incident at this time.