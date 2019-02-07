Fire crews tackle CQ blaze which spread from a car to house

YEPPOON BLAZE: Firefighters worked to contain the blaze on Georgina Drive this afternoon.

YEPPOON BLAZE: Firefighters worked to contain the blaze on Georgina Drive this afternoon. Cody Fox

A FIRE has spread from a car throughout a house in Yeppoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said four crews raced to the Georgina Drv property after receiving the call just after 5pm.

YEPPOON FIRE: Four firefighter crews are tackling a fire on Georgina Drv, Yeppoon. Google Maps

The fire reportedly started as a car fire in the garage before spreading to the rest of the single-story house.

Fire crews said other properties weren't at risk at this stage.

By 5.30pm the fire in the garage was under control with crews entering the damping down phase, ventilating the smoke and checking the roof cavity to ensure the fire hadn't spread further.