Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Zizi Averill
Fire crews work to extinguish truck fire on CQ highway

Aden Stokes
26th Apr 2021 1:47 PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to extinguish a truck that caught fire on the Leichhardt Highway on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Ghinghinda, past Theodore, about 10am.

The bulk of the truck was extinguished at 11.30am, however, it is understood the trailer was carrying manure, which crews are still working to extinguish.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed a man in his 40s with smoke inhalation.

The man did not require hospital transportation.

One lane is open to traffic on the Leichhardt Highway at Ghinghinda.

Emergency services remain on scene.

