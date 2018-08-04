Fire crews work to save Rockhampton businesses

Firefighters at the scene of a Wandal Rd business fire.

10.15pm: FIREFIGHTERS are working to save neighbouring houses and shops after a fire broke out in a Wandal restaurant tonight.

People in neighbouring businesses said they saw thick smoke about 9.15pm as fire took hold of Malaysia Hut on Wandal Rd.

The fire spread to the neighbouring framing business, and is believed to have impacted residences which back onto the businesses.

One resident said neighbours evacuated her from her home, where she had been watching television.

People camping at the Rockhampton Showgrounds across the road, where the Rocky Swap was held today, said they heard an explosion-like noise as the fire broke out.

Bystanders help fire crews take artwork from House of Frames on Wandal Rd as fire engulfs the neighbouring business. WIN News

Thick smoke is pouring from the buildings and dozens of locals are watching on as crews continue to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews cleared House of Frames of as many objects as possible as the fire spread.

It's understood all people have been accounted for and paramedics are on scene.

Parts of Wandal Rd remain closed.