Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire burning along both sides of Frenchmans Creek in North Rockhampton.
Fire crews working to contain North Rocky grass fire

Maddelin McCosker
16th Jul 2019 1:33 PM

1.30PM: FIRE crews are working to contain and extinguish a grass fire burning in North Rockhampton.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson, a call was made at 12.20pm this afternoon saying grass was on fire in a creek area between High St and Cavanah Crescent.

Two crews had arrived at the scene within 20 minutes where they discovered the fire burning in long grass on either side of Frenchmans Creek.

As of 1pm the fire was burning within containment lines on both sides of the creek.

Fire crews are still on scene monitoring the fire and back burning.

