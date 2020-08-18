Fire danger, frost expected to hit parts of CQ

Parts of Capricornia will likely have a high fire risk on both Thursday and Friday.

SUMMER-LIKE temperatures are expected to see residents across parts of Central Queensland swelter through an unseasonably warm Wednesday.

BOM Meteorologist Shane Kennedy revealed a weak surface trough to be the cause behind what will likely be a stunning day for both Capricornia and the Central Highlands.

“We’re looking at 32 degrees in Rockhampton tomorrow (Wednesday) and 29 in Gladstone, which is pretty average for that area there.”

“It’s due to a weak trough in the south-west drawing that warm air, which is then expected to push it toward the east coast tomorrow.”

“Conditions will slowly cool down over the next couple of days, dipping to around 29 degrees on Thursday which is still well above average,” Mr Kennedy explained.

Areas surrounding Yeppoon are expected to remain in the late 20s temperature-wise for the remainder of the working week.

Despite the four-degree drop, warm conditions combined with elevated winds will still likely see a high fire danger zone declared in Capricornia for both Thursday and Friday.

Yeppoon will, however, only see maximum temperatures remain in the milder late 20s across the week as light coastal winds bring some reprieve to the area.

Areas surrounding Blackwater, Springsure and Emerald are also expected to wake to warmer conditions in the morning, with the heat expected to reach as high as 33 degrees in some parts.

Despite the mercury set to rise around seven degrees above average tomorrow for most of the region, the hot weather will unfortunately only be short lived.

“It will likely be even warmer inland tomorrow, though it will become slightly cooler just a little bit sooner, just by a degree or so just as the cooler change starts to push through.”

“The trough will move through and in its wake will have high pressure start to build across the state which will push some cooler air up from the south and make it to Capricornia by the weekend.”

Temperatures for most parts, Mr Kennedy further explained, would also drop back to average or even slightly below average come Saturday morning.

“There’s a possibility to see the return of frost in the southern Central Highlands on the Saturday and Sunday, winter’s not quite done.”

Unfortunately, the forecast chill will still see Central Queensland remain dry – even with the incoming weather system.

“We’re not expecting rainfall with this trough, it’s too dry to have to have any weather effects unfortunately.”

“Even looking into the long term for next week we’re still not likely to see any rainfall,” he said.