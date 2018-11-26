Fire danger issued for Rocky as temps reach 30C overnight

HIGHER TEMPS: A severe fire warning has been issued for Central Queensland

HIGHER TEMPS: A severe fire warning has been issued for Central Queensland Paul Donaldson BUN061116HOT3

A FIRE warning has been issued for the Capricornia region as this week's heatwave continues to scorch areas across Central Queensland.

Today Rockhampton is expected to reach 40C, Moranbah 41C, Emerald 39C, Longreach 39C, Clermont 41C and Biloela 38C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said fire danger was definitely a concern this week.

"The current warning is for the Capricorn region and extends into the Central Highlands, the Coalfields and up to the Central Coast,” he said.

"We issued a severe fire weather warning today and tomorrow as it will drop back to very high but then throughout the week, there will be new bursts of dry and hot westerly winds which will increase the chance of further warnings.”

Last night, Rockhampton sweated through hotter than average temperatures with the mercury reaching 30C at 10pm.

Hannah Brooks, Nitro and Dylan Gorman from Melbourne seek shelter at Kershaw Gardens during the November heatwave Jann Houley

"It was really hot late into the night... it's no doubt well above average,” Mr Clark said.

Continuing with the predicted 40C temperatures for this week, Mr Clark said the hot conditions would reach right across the Central Queensland region.

"It is going to be a really hot week,” he said.

"There are extreme heatwave conditions. Emerald will be around 40C all week.

"Rocky will be 39C tomorrow, 40C the day after and 38/39C on Thursday.

"There's not much relief in sight. It's pretty hot everywhere.”

The RSPCA has issued a warning for pet owners in the region, urging them to keep an eye on their four-legged friends during the heatwave.

Don't leave your dog in the car this summer. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA311213DOGG

The RSPCA call centre is currently receiving many calls of animals suffering heat stress.

Since November 1, there have been 230 reports of animal heat stress in cars and backyards.

"The figures since the beginning of the year are even more alarming,” RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"We've had 1126 reports of animals being left in hot cars and 2026 of animals being left with no shelter or shade.

"If it's 30C outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40C in less than five minutes.

"We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57C in 12 minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead.”

The RSPCA are informing owners on the importance of keeping your pets cool and well hydrated this summer. Photo: Inga Williams / The Satellite Inga Williams IS051212HOTDOG1

Dogs left in backyards are also at risk during the heatwave.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” Mr Beatty said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”