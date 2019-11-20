Fire danger rating lower for Capricornia

WHILE hot and sunny weather is expected for Capricornia today, thankfully the fire risk remains reduced at the “high” level at least until Friday.

To the west, the fire danger rating will remain at the very high level for the Central Highlands and Coalfields until Friday.

Firefighters continued to keep a watch on fires burning around the region yesterday.

At Adelaide Park and Inverness, a bushfire continues to burn near Adelaide Park Rd and Limestone Creek Rd.

The fire is contained and poses no threat to property at this time but smoke will continue to affect the area.

At noon, a fire flared up in Bungundarra near Bungundarra Rd and Daly Creek Rd.

To the north a bushfire continues to burn in the Shoalwater area.

Immediate financial assistance is available to those worst hit by the bushfires including farmers in targeted areas of Livingstone Shire.

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said concessional loans would provide long-term assistance to primary producers in CQ directly impacted by the fires.

“In Livingstone Shire, concessional loans of up to $250,000 are available to help primary producers repair or replace fire-damaged buildings, plant and equipment or livestock, and up to $100,000 to help primary producers continue operations who have suffered a significant loss of income,” Mr Crawford said.

“Freight subsidies will also be available to primary producers of up to $5000 to help with the transportation of stock, feed, machinery, fuel, and water, as well as building and fencing materials.

“These farmers were already facing a long dry summer, and the activation of the DRFA will ensure fire-impacted primary producers have the support they need to rebuild and restock when they are ready.”

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the payments were available on top of DRFA assistance, which had already been made available.

“This is $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Personal Hardship Assistance grants give dignity to those worst-hit by helping them with their immediate needs.

“We will stand shoulder to shoulder with these communities until they’re back on their feet by making sure they have the support they need.

“Further assistance will be made available when we get a better idea of the fire damage.”

For information on Personal Hardship Assistance and to check your eligibility, contact the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.

For information on Disaster Assistance (Primary Producers) Loans, Disaster Assistance (Essential Working Capital) Loans Scheme for Primary Producers, and Freight Subsidies contact Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority on 13 25 23 or visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.