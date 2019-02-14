Fire danger today as heatwave looms

BATTEN down CQ, Sunday's hot and humid weather is predicted to be just the start to a scorching end to summer.

Don't be fooled by yesterday's reprieve, tomorrow will be 36 degrees and Thursday another degree hotter, with a severe fire warning in place for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

A very dry airmass lies to the east of a slow-moving surface trough, which has created a severe fire threat to forested areas. Closer to the coast, severe storms are still a danger this afternoon.

If you thought Sunday's maximum of 37C, six degrees above average, and overnight low of 25C was hard to bear, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Vinord Anand said we hadn't seen the hottest temperatures yet.

Mr Anand said Central Queensland could expect heatwave conditions until Thursday, when a south-easterly change would bring slightly cooler temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

With a 50 per cent chance of El Nino developing, the long-term outlook for the next couple of months is for above-average temperatures and below- average rainfall. However taking in April, the prediction is for average rainfall over the three-month outlook.