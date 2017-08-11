Fire destroys CQ house, patient taken to hospital

Four fire crews were needed to extinguish a blaze in Central Queensland overnight.

A HOUSE was destroyed by fire in Central Queensland overnight and one person was taken to hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at Nobbs St, Moura about 12.50am to find the structure fully engulfed.

"It was a well-involved house fire with exposures on both sides, so crews went into property protection,” a QFES spokesman said.

He said four crews battled the blaze for about an hour, but the house was significantly damaged by the time the fire was under control at 1.50am.

One patient with a superficial burn to the hand was treated by paramedics on scene, and taken to the Moura Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said the house was reportedly vacant.

The patient was in a stable condition, but further details are unknown.