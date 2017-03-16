HOUSE FIRE: One dead, fire crews face collapsing building

UPDATE 9.50am: POLICE have confirmed one person is dead after a fire completely destroyed a house early this morning.

Investigations are continuing in the Atkinson Dam house.

The roof has collapsed causing issues for emergency crews trying to access inside.



Neighbour Alan-John Knight took a photo of the house which was engulfed in flames.

Police have said the other resident living in the address is safe and has been accounted for.

Police are yet to reveal who was found inside the home.

A neighbour who lives alongside the Lake St house said the residents were a young couple in their 30s.

Alan-John Knight heard explosions shortly before 4am and went outside to find the house next door engulfed by flames.

flames: A neighbour filmed the fire.



"We came outside and saw the house was well and truly engulfed in flames," he said.

"Firefighters arrived 45 minutes (after we called but there was nothing to be done.

"I would wave to them and they'd come here and say hello.

"I'm pretty sure they're inside the house because both of their cars are under the house.

"It is sad to think good people, some of the better neighbours in the street, are no longer with us."

He said power went out in twice in Lake St yesterday due to the storm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but police are treating the incident as suspicious.

Emergency crews are on scene. Photo: Andrew Korner

UPDATE 8.05am: At least one person is feared dead after a fire destroyed a home in Atkinson Dam.

The blaze tore through the Lake St home shortly before 4am this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Heath McQueen said a crime scene has been declared.

"There is believed to be one person possibly deceased inside," he said.

"A crime scene has been declared. We treat all jobs like this as suspicious until proven otherwise."

EARLIER: A fire has destroyed a home at Lake St at Atkinsons Dam in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the private residence, 40 minutes outside of Ipswich CBD, at 3.45am.

The fire reportedly took six crews to extinguish.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was now a police matter.

Police and ambulance officers are now on the scene in an effort to determine if anyone has been injured.

It is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

More to come.