Fire destroys neighbouring homes in Rockhampton

A home was destroyed by fire in Murray St, Rockhampton City this morning.

UPDATE 8AM: TWO homes have been destroyed by fire in Rockhampton City this morning.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze, which started in a home on Murray St and spread to a neighbouring property.

Investigations are ongoing.

UPDATE 7AM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said five crews worked to contain a blaze in Murray St this morning.

The spokesman said fire crews arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames just after 4.30am and remain on scene mopping up.

He said there were fears the fire had potentially spread to a neighbouring property.

"There is significant structural damage and fire investigators have been called to the scene," the spokesman said.

BREAKING 6AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene of a house fire in Rockhampton City.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicate a man in his early 60s suffered 5% superficial burns to his arm when a home in Murray St was engulfed in flames about 4.40am.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her mid 20s was assessed by QAS for smoke inhalation but she did not require transport to hospital.

