FIRE: Emergency services were called to a shed fire in Dooley St

Emergency services are investigating what appears to be a shed fire at an industrial property in North Rockhampton.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency services are on scene at the Dooley St address where there is a pile of smoking rubble.

Business representatives are also at the property.

The destroyed shed is set well back off the street, no other buildings appear to be affected.

It's believed the affected business is a transport company.