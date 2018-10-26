Menu
Two fire crews are investigating a reported fire at a Mooloolaba business.
News

Fire emergency sparks resort evacuation

Ashley Carter
by
26th Oct 2018 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM

A BEACH-side resort has been evacuated this afternoon following a fire on its second floor.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said firefighters were called to a resort on Mooloolaba Esplanade about 12.30pm, where there was a fire in a room holding electrical equipment.

The building was evacuated while firefighters battled the flames, and paramedics and police were also called to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person was being treated for mild smoke inhilation, and would possibly be taken to hospital. 

Firefighters have put out the flames and are now working to ventilate the building.

Guests and residents have been let back into the building, apart from the second leve, where crews are still checking for hot spots.

More to come.

