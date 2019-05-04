Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning
A house was engulfed by flames at koolkhan on Saturday morning Rod Cannon
Breaking

Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

Adam Hourigan
by
4th May 2019 8:41 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM

FLAMES from a house fire lept high into the night sky in the early hours of this morning near Junction Hill.

Local residents and drivers on the Summerland Way noticed the fire at around midnight and called emergency services.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion come from the house and called the fire brigade with power lines in the vicinity zapping and sparking.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Grafton, South Grafton fire rescue brigades as well as Trenayr Rural Fire service arrived shortly after, but the house was fully engulfed by flames

The house was opposite the Car Boneyard at Koolkhan, which is believed to have been vacant at the time.

Witnesses said that the house took just minutesto become completely alight.

Police are on scene at the house investigating the cause of the fire.

Noone is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Grafton Police.

editors picks emergency services fire house fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

    premium_icon No new cheap flights for Rockhampton

    News Bully readers took to social media to plead for direct flights to, among other places, Cairns, Melbourne, Bali, Adelaide and Longreach.

    Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    premium_icon Fresh flowers a blooming success at Kabra family farm

    Rural Organic and chemical free flowers, grown 'as naturally as possible'

    Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    premium_icon Landry hints Stanage Bay Rd funds, candidates debate issue

    Council News There could be an announcement coming in the next fortnight.

    Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    premium_icon Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    Whats On Be sure to mark these events on your calendar.