The Porsche was engulfed in flames on the Gold Coast on Monday morning.
News

Fire engulfs luxury car on Gold Coast

by Shae McDonald
7th Jun 2021 11:29 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM

Dramatic photos have emerged of a Porsche engulfed in flames on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Entertainment Drive at Oxenford just after 10am on Monday.

It took two firefighting crews more than 20 minutes to put out the fire, which occurred on the entry road to Movie World and Wet’n’Wild.

No one was injured in the blaze, and diversions were put in place along the road until the fire was put out.

Originally published as Fire engulfs luxury car on Gold Coast

