Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire led to an evacuation at a Cooee Bay unit complex early on Sunday morning. FILE PHOTO.
A fire led to an evacuation at a Cooee Bay unit complex early on Sunday morning. FILE PHOTO.
News

Fire evacuates Cooee Bay unit complex

Darryn Nufer
13th Dec 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Capricorn Coast unit complex was evacuated early Sunday morning after a fire took hold in a single-storey unit.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when the first of five fire crews arrived at the Elma Street blaze at 2.35am, police and ambulance officers were already on scene and a single-storey unit was “fully involved in flames.”

The QFES spokeswoman said all occupants of neighbouring units were evacuated.

“There appeared to be smoke coming from the roof so they (fire-fighters) began to check the ceiling space.

“The fire didn’t extend to any of the neighbouring units.

“As of 3.05am the fire was out and they (crews) were just mopping up the area.

“They had to ventilate the area and completed some atmospheric testing before handing the unit over to police.”

The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

The Queensland Amulance Service said paramedics remained on standby while fire-fighters contained the fire and no patients were treated, nor were any hospital transports required.

More to come.

cooee bay unit fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Carols by Candelight at the Rocky Music Bowl

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Carols by Candelight at the Rocky Music Bowl

        News Were you snapped by The Morning Bulletin’s photographer at the Music Bowl Saturday evening?

        Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

        Premium Content Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

        Community Alex Tao wanted to “share the spirit of Christmas” with the rest of Rockhampton.

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Brittany Lauga looks back on demanding 2020

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: Brittany Lauga looks back on demanding 2020

        Politics The Assistant Minister for Education spoke to the Morning Bulletin about...

        Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Premium Content Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Politics The two-year investigation will look at the region’s gas reserves and the jobs that...