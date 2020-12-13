Fire evacuates Cooee Bay unit complex

A fire led to an evacuation at a Cooee Bay unit complex early on Sunday morning. FILE PHOTO.

A Capricorn Coast unit complex was evacuated early Sunday morning after a fire took hold in a single-storey unit.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when the first of five fire crews arrived at the Elma Street blaze at 2.35am, police and ambulance officers were already on scene and a single-storey unit was “fully involved in flames.”

The QFES spokeswoman said all occupants of neighbouring units were evacuated.

“There appeared to be smoke coming from the roof so they (fire-fighters) began to check the ceiling space.

“The fire didn’t extend to any of the neighbouring units.

“As of 3.05am the fire was out and they (crews) were just mopping up the area.

“They had to ventilate the area and completed some atmospheric testing before handing the unit over to police.”

The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

The Queensland Amulance Service said paramedics remained on standby while fire-fighters contained the fire and no patients were treated, nor were any hospital transports required.

More to come.