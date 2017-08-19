Fire expected to burn all day long

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

SEVEN Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Limestone Creek Rd, Adelaide Park Road and Preston Road, Adelaide Park (near Yeppoon).

A QFES statement issued at 8am today stated the fire was burning within containment lines and there were no threats to property at the time.

"The fire is producing large volumes of smoke throughout the surrounding suburbs and is likely to continue throughout the day,” the statement read.

Residents in the area are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat please contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.