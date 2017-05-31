Fire extinguisher leaves Rocky woman with 'breathing difficulty'

A FIRE extinguisher that was meant to save her from any harm has left a 38-year-old woman with breathing difficulties, a Queensland Ambulances spokesman says.

Multiple firefighters have rushed to a home on Kawana's Poole St after a cooking pan full of oil outside the house went up in flames.

BACKFIRE: A woman has breathing difficulties after using a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters were called to the incident shortly after 7pm but paramedics are still at the scene treating the woman.

No one was burnt, the QAS spokesman said.

Firefighters have now extinguished the fire.

Paramedics have not yet made a call about if the woman needs transporting to Rockhampton Hospital.