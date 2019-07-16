Fire fighter returns home to spend time with his two sons

NEW ROLE: Rockhampton local and father of two, Alex Farrelly, has returned home to officially start as a trainee fire fighter after 15 weeks of challenging training at Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Services' state-of-the-art hot fire training ground in Melbourne.

NEW ROLE: Rockhampton local and father of two, Alex Farrelly, has returned home to officially start as a trainee fire fighter after 15 weeks of challenging training at Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Services' state-of-the-art hot fire training ground in Melbourne. Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON father of two has returned home to spend more time with his family and work in the role he has been "gearing his life towards”.

Alex Farrelly officially started work two weeks ago in his new role as a trainee fire fighter at the Rockhampton Airport after completing 15 weeks training at Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Services' state-of-the-art hot fire training ground in Melbourne.

The 29-year-old said he wanted to come back and work in his home town after spending a number of years travelling away from home to work at Blackwater.

"I worked at the mines in Blackwater in a fire and rescue role,” he said.

"I have spent a long time away from Rocky, trying to come back because I have two sons, aged four and seven.

"I wanted a work life balance where I didn't have to fly in and out all the time and I could spend as much time with them as possible.”

He said his two sons are loving having their dad back home and not watching him drive out for weeks on end.

"They are getting to an age where they notice when I am away, so this role allows me to spend a lot more time with them.”

Mr Farrelly said he was "over the moon” when he found out he had been accepted in his new role, saying he had been "gearing everything towards moving into this role for a long time, so it was great to finally land it”.

"Every career move I have made I made sure it was something that would put my best foot forward,” he said.

"I really wanted to move into a professional service and Air Services, while it was professional, had a specialised aviation role I was after as well.

"I really enjoyed aviation when I worked in the military, so I wanted to get back to that.”

He said his favourite part about his role was the physicality of it and being back home.

"The work life balance, you can't beat it,” he said.

"It has been pretty full on these past couple of weeks, but I enjoy that you really have to think everything through and I love the challenge of it.”

Now he is working in his dream role, he has no plans to leave.

"I'm going to spend a long time here, hopefully until retirement,” he said.

Rockhampton acting operations manager, Dean Bauer said this was an exciting time for both Mr Farrelly and the rest of the Rockhampton Airport crew.

"As he joins our crews and learns about our airport, Alex will continue to gain the valuable experience and training that make our fire fighters ready to respond to any incident on or around the airport within a matter of minutes,” Mr Bauer said.

Mr Farrelly was one of 24 highly-trained recruits who have now officially joined a service of more than 800 elite ARFFS fire fighters.