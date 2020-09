HOUSE FIRE: QFES are responding to a house fire in Koogal this afternoon.

HOUSE FIRE: QFES are responding to a house fire in Koogal this afternoon.

MULTIPLE fire crews have raced to a house fire at Koongal, North Rockhampton, this afternoon.

The fire was at a property near the intersection of Thozet Rd and Joiner St, and was reported to authorities just before 4pm.

Fire crews responding to the call-out said the fire was contained to the garage area of the house.

They quickly extinguished it and were working to make the area safe.