Fire flares in Byfield pine plantation

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE David Nielsen
Michelle Gately
by

4pm: QUEENSLAND Police are assisting with traffic flow in Byfield after a Christmas Day fire flared up and jumped across to a pine plantation.

Although the road is still open, motorists are urged to drive with care as there is heavy smoke in the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the sizeable fire had been under the control of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service since Monday, but today flared up.

There are five rural crews on scene, as well as Parks and Wildlife officers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
