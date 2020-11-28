Fire forces RRC to send Rocky’s recycling to another city

FIRE AFTERMATH: A devastating recycling plant fire on Wade St, Parkhurst, has forced RRC to redirect the region’s recycling to an alternative facility.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has revealed they were now sending the region’s recycling north to Mackay after a fire tore through a Parkhurst recycling facility earlier this month.

Waste and Recycling Councillor Shane Latcham said a consequence of the fire, it was more important than ever to get recycling right in your yellow-lidded bin to ensure it didn’t go to waste.

“Normally, when your kerbside recycling bin is collected it is sent to the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to be sorted by our contractor,” said Cr Latcham.

“This is a privately operated regional facility contracted to sort kerbside recyclables from our region as well as other Central Queensland councils.

“Recyclables are separated and baled at the MRF, then transported to secondary processors to be made into new products.”

The Parkhurst recycling plant smoulders after a fire a fortnight ago.

He said the loss of this facility had an enormous impact on normal operations, and Rockhampton Region Waste and Recycling was forced to respond very quickly.

“The fact that there has been no disruption to normal service is an absolute credit to Council’s contractor and our officers who have been working tirelessly to ensure that this hasn’t impacted recycling in our community or come at an expense to Council,” he said.

“For the time being, kerbside recycling loads are being collected and trucked to the MRF in Mackay for sorting while we work through a long-term solution.

“This situation, however, means that it’s more essential than ever to make sure the right thing is going in the right bin.

Waste to Resource Recovery Councillor Shane Latcham at the Lakes Creek Road Waste Management Facility.

“We don’t want to be giving any rubbish a ride to Mackay just to go to waste there, so we’re asking for the community to really focus on their recycling at the moment.”

He cautioned that putting the wrong thing in your bin could put workers in danger.

“While we’re still investigating the cause of the fire, it’s suspected that the culprit might be a lithium battery which somebody put in their yellow lidded bin,” he said.

“While our trucks and the MRF have safety mechanisms in place there is always a risk that these dangerous items – like batteries and household chemicals – can slip through. There really is no excuse for putting items like these in your kerbside recycling.

“Luckily, no one was injured during this incident.”

If your waste has a recycling symbol, it should go in the yellow bin.

Cr Latcham said yellow lid bin should only be used for household food and beverage containers, as well as paper and cardboard.

“Look for the recycling symbol. If it doesn’t fit one of these categories it doesn’t go in your yellow bin,” he said.

“Let’s aim for zero contamination at the kerbside.”