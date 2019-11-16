Fire ground lessons teach our politicians

TOURING properties badly damaged by the Cobraball fires has proven to be an enlightening experience for politicians visiting the Capricorn Coast.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig extended invitations to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Emergency Services Minister David Littleproud to see for themselves the sizeable impact of the bushfire as the region transitioned into the recovery phase.

Ms Landry said her heart goes out to those in the community impacted by the bushfires and she pledged to open a conversation about preventive vegetation management and backburning practices.

COMMAND CENTRE: A member of the QFES talks with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at the staging area for emergency services.

Noting the firefighters assisting from as far afield as Tasmania and New Zealand, Mr McCormack said this was “states helping states and mates helping mates”.

He promised “when the ashes settle”, his government would conduct a review into the bushfires.

Given that the preservation of life was paramount, he urged people to remain vigilant and heed the warnings from authorities.

Mr Littleproud said we couldn’t adopt a “she’ll be right” mentality as we weren’t out of the woods yet when it came to the threat of bushfires.

Bungundarra farmer Robert Sikes shows David Littleproud, Michelle Landry, Bill Ludwig and Steve Smith fire damaged mango trees.

He hoped the recovery payments issued by the government would help locals get back on their feet until a more detailed assessment could be carried out allowing other payments to be rolled out.

Cr Ludwig expressed hope his shire could get government funding to run a 10-year backburning pilot program to progressively maintain the region.