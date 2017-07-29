Fire breaks out on busy Yeppoon road median strip

2.35PM: FIREFIGHTERS remain on scene after a fire broke out on the Yeppoon Rd median strip.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the blaze has been contained, but two crews remain on scene.

Police were called to assist with traffic control and earlier closed two lanes in both directions.

The QFES advise the road has since reopened.

Initial reports of the bushfire came through about 12.45pm with many concerned onlookers alerting the QFES.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene fighting the blaze which is causing a hazard for motorists in the Limestone Creek area.

"It wasn't threatening anything but it was producing a bit of smoke," he said.

"Crews are on scene and it will be going out.

