Fire-impacted residents urged to seek free legal help

WITH RESIDENTS in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions still struggling to recover from the devastating 2019-2020 bushfire season almost 12 months on, Legal Aid Queensland has stepped in to assist.

Legal Aid Queensland is offering free legal help for those affected by bushfires in Rockhampton, as well as Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

Legal Aid Queensland’s consumer advocate and senior lawyer Paul Holmes said the COVID-19 pandemic impact in March had significantly slowed down fire-affected communities’ recoveries.

“Legal Aid Queensland has received funding to help those directly affected by the bushfires with their legal issues and to help them get back on their feet,” Mr Holmes said.

“We can help people with a broad range of legal problems stemming from the bushfires.”

Mr Holmes said anyone whose life was directly affected by the bushfires could approach Legal Aid Queensland for free help – whether it was dealing with debt problems or if they were having problems with insurance, employment or even family or criminal law matters.

Legal Aid Queensland’s Bushfire Legal Help program will provide legal help to bushfire-hit Queenslanders about:

Farms and debt

Rural based businesses whose sole or main business is providing goods and or services (which relate to primary production) to farming businesses

Personal debt including mortgages, personal loans, consumer leases and credit cards

Insurance

Employment

Family Law.

Criminal Law.

Bushfire-affected Queenslanders needing legal help can call Legal Aid Queensland Disaster helpline 1300 527 700 for advice.