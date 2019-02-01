Fire in Rockhampton still burning after 10 days

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are on scene at a vegetation fire which has been burning at Nankin for 10 days.

The fire is located near Mulgoodoo Rd and Arnold Dr, and fire-fighters are currently strengthening containment lines and will continue to monitor the area throughout the night.

There is no threat to neighbouring properties at this time.

Nearby residents are being encouraged to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Queensland Fire media's Dave McLenaghan said over the past 10 days, around 20 crews had been coming and going from the area.

"At 3.30pm Queensland Parks were back on scene and one of the rural crews turned up at 4.30pm,” he said.

"It's contained and they're just patrolling and monitoring it.

"The warning that came out on Wednesday was closed yesterday.”