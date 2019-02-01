Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Fire in Rockhampton still burning after 10 days

Steph Allen
by
1st Feb 2019 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are on scene at a vegetation fire which has been burning at Nankin for 10 days.

The fire is located near Mulgoodoo Rd and Arnold Dr, and fire-fighters are currently strengthening containment lines and will continue to monitor the area throughout the night.

There is no threat to neighbouring properties at this time.

Nearby residents are being encouraged to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Queensland Fire media's Dave McLenaghan said over the past 10 days, around 20 crews had been coming and going from the area.

"At 3.30pm Queensland Parks were back on scene and one of the rural crews turned up at 4.30pm,” he said.

"It's contained and they're just patrolling and monitoring it.

"The warning that came out on Wednesday was closed yesterday.”

fire mt archer nankin queensland fire and emergency services queensland parks and wildlife service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers convicted

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers convicted

    Crime This week's drink and drug drivers in court

    • 1st Feb 2019 5:16 PM
    Grief turns to anger as murder-suicide is revealed

    premium_icon Grief turns to anger as murder-suicide is revealed

    Breaking UPDATE: Police close investigation into shocking double death

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    For just under $1m you could own your own CQ hotel

    premium_icon For just under $1m you could own your own CQ hotel

    Property Fully refurbished, outdoor beer garden that seats 150, 10 rooms