Fire 'inundates' CQ man severely burning over half his body

Amber Hooker
by

UPDATE 6.30PM: An elderly man has suffered sever burns to more than half of his body after a tragic turn of events at his Central Queensland property.

It is believed the man, 86, and his wife were burning off some rubbish when the wind picked up and the fire became out of control.

The husband went to investigate after the wife alerted him to the fire, but it appears the man has fallen over in the process.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service reports the fire then somehow trapped the man, and "inundated him", leaving him severely burnt.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were first on scene at the Grantleigh Rd property, 60km south west of Rockhampton

The helicopter rescue service was later called to airlift the man to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition for further treatment.

The on-board critical care paramedic and QAS stabilised the patient at the scene.

INITIAL REPORT, 2.50PM: PARAMEDICS and firefighters are on scene of a bushfire on a Gogango property.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service received a call at 1.30pm to report the grass fire on Grantleigh Rd.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew is currently on scene, but no more were on route as of 2.40pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is also on scene.

More information to come.

Topics:  bush fire gogango queensland fire and emergency service

