Fire investigators outline findings of Wandal house fire

Daniel Boyd Bromilow pleaded not guilty on March 24 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of arson and one of attempted fraud. Pictured leaving Rockhampton courthouse.

The damage to the kitchen was so bad, fire investigators could not access the kitchen to do tests that determine the exact point of origin.

This is what the jury heard in the trial where Daniel Boyd Bromilow has pleaded not guilty to arson and attempted fraud in relation to his house being destroyed in a fire on May 28, 2019.

Fire investigator Sergeant Rebecca Bennett told the Rockhampton District Court there were many “breaches in the kitchen floor (photographs shown to the court indicated holes in the floor) to the extent we couldn’t walk in and examine”.

The court heard emergency services were first called to the Naughton St, Wandal, residence at 3.58pm with the Bromilow family out, having coffee after Mr Bromilow’s wife, Codey, finished work as a relief teacher.

Sergeant Bennett said because investigators – herself and supervising investigator Queensland Fire and Emergency Services’ Peter Guley – could not walk in and examine the kitchen appliances, which were also significantly damaged, they were unable to pinpoint the exact origin of the fire within that room.

She said the fridge was warped on the left side, indicating hotter heat from the fire on the left, and heat of the fire had caused the metal to start to warp.

“The front door of the fridge was completely consumed,” Sergeant Bennett said.

The court also heard the fire investigators smelt, tested, and found petrol in the study and northern corridor carpet.

Mr Guley, while giving evidence in court, said firefighters had informed him when they entered the back door, they found a stand alone fire to their left, in the lounge room.

He said he found “only a slight smell” of petrol in the master bedroom, but no samples were taken.

Sergeant Bennett said external observations only indicated the middle of the house was the most damaged.

“The front door at the top of the stairs was so consumed by fire, it was hard to tell if it was open or closed (during the fire),” she said.

“The back door was half consumed, and I could tell it was closed during the fire.”

She said it could not be determined if the doors were locked or unlocked when the fire started.

Sergeant Bennett said all the windows were closed, except two at the back – the toilet window and another small window in the study.

She said the left side windows (the study) and the front bedroom windows were still intact.

“However, all the other windows had been destroyed,” Sergeant Bennett said.

She said the damage caused by the fire to the front bedroom – the master bedroom – was mostly smoke with hot gases causing things to melt, but the fire did not reach the room.

Photographs shown to the court depicted the wall between the child’s bedroom and the lounge room as being left only with blackened frames, while a chest of drawers sitting up against it in the child’s bedroom only had fire damage to the top drawer.

Sergeant Bennett said the room was identified as a child’s bedroom due to melted plastic toys on the floor.

She said the ceiling fan’s plastic blades had melted completely away.

Sergeant Bennett said the lounge room ceiling only had the beams and the tin roof above left after the fire, with all the glass in the windows gone, the internal wall gone and the debris of a table and recliner chair.

She said there were two points in the house – the corner of the lounge room and the right corner of the northern hallway – where soot and other fire damage settled on the wall and the fire got so hot, it burned that fire residue away, which was called a ‘clean burn’.

The court heard Sergeant Bennett eliminated some of the common causes of fires.

The eliminated ones included mechanical and natural causes (eg lightning).

She ruled it was “highly unlikely” the cause of the fire was from spontaneous combustion as the items, such as linseed oil rags, which normally cause such fires were not found in the house.

Sergeant Bennett said electrical could not be ruled out due to the inability to access the kitchen appliances because of the significantly damaged floor and the appliances significantly damaged/destroyed.

She said due to petrol found in unusual locations of the house, she concluded human involvement was likely.

During cross examination, Sergeant Bennett said it was hard to lock up the area underneath the house where flammable substances were found, along with three jerry cans, and she was able to access the area by removing one of the palings.

The court also heard there was no back fence and no gate at the driveway, resulting in crime scene guards put in place during the investigation.

Mr Guley said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

The trial continues today.