Fire investigators reveal cause of tragic CQ restaurant fire

INVESTIGATORS say a pan cooking on a stove was the cause of a ferocious fire which destroyed the kitchen of a Wandal restaurant.

A fire in the kitchen of Malaysia Hut in Wandal Rd about 9pm on Saturday threatened to spread to House of Frames next door, but disaster was averted thanks to the quick thinking actions of fire-fighters.

The kitchen of Malaysia Hut was gutted in the blaze, which quickly spread to the roof cavity above both shops.

As fire crews battled to douse the flames, bystanders joined police in helping to save valuable works of art by passing them along a hastily arranged human chain.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Chief Superintendent Colin May inspects the damage at Malaysia Hut. Allan Reinikka ROK060818amalaysi

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' superintendent Colin May yesterday confirmed that the fire was not suspicious.

"It's was accidental, something on the stove has caught fire,” he said.

"The police decided not to create a crime scene on Saturday night and left it to us to do the investigation.”

Fire damage at Malaysia Hut. Allan Reinikka ROK060818amalaysi

Supt May said the business was closed at the time with the owners having their evening meal in the kitchen when the fire happened.

Between four and six people - including adults and children - were understood to have been present.

"They were here having their meal and something has caught fire in the kitchen and has spread very quickly throughout the kitchen area,” he said.

"Certainly something on the stove has ignited and started the fire.

Rocky business fire: Crews work to save two Rockhampton businesses and neighbouring buildings from fire.

"It spread up the wall into the roof cavity and the upstairs unit and it's gone through the wall up above us into the picture frame shop.

"It would have been very traumatising for the people inside as the fire spread so quickly.”

Fire damage at Malaysia Hut. Allan Reinikka ROK060818amalaysi

Supt May praised the quick response from fire-fighters in containing the intense fire.

"The first crew started the fire fight by coming through the restaurant into the kitchen and have contained the fire to the kitchen,” he said.

"The second crew came around the back and contained the fire from spreading into the unit upstairs.

"The third crew from Gracemere broke into the picture frame shop and came down the back and contained the fire that was coming through the wall.

"It was a hugely successful fire fight.”

In an update posted on social media, owners James and Amanda thanked people for their best wishes.

"We've been to the shop this morning (Sunday) to assess the damage and take photos for insurance,” they wrote.

"It looks like the customers unframed work should be ok and some of the ones with frames may need to be re-framed possibly.

"Just a courtesy to let you know that the shop will be closed this Monday as we have no power or phone.

"We aren't yet sure of a reopening date.”

The business said it will keep customers updated on Facebook once they know more.

"We have done everything humanly possible to keep the artwork safe,” they wrote.

"It appears to be that some frames have minor repairable damage but the artwork inside looks fine.

"We'll be now in the process of getting the shop back running, and when we will do, we'll do our very best to get customers framing back to them as quickly as possible and even better than before.”