Fire kicks off at Etna Creek

UPDATE 4.30pm: Water bombers have been called to assist with a fire that has started at Etna Creek, just North of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Spokeswoman said one crew attended what was believed to be a vehicle fire just after 4.20pm.

When a crew arrived they discovered a large shrub fire, not a vehicle fire.

Four crews are now on the scene.

UPDATE 3.30pm: Three more fires have ignited in proximity to each other in the Yeppoon area.

One fire is burning on Old Byfield Road and two others burn on Limestone Creek Road.

All three are burning in already burned terrain, well within containment lines according to Queensland fire and Emergency Services.

As for the fire burning in Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area, a spokesman from the Australian Defence Force confirmed two fires continued to burn in the western and central areas.

Two water bombers have been tasked to attend the fire which burned over the weekend and continues to do so.

“Current efforts are on conducting burns when conditions allow, to further strengthen containment lines,” the spokesman said.

“Defence staff have ongoing contact with the local Queensland Fire and Emergency Services who are providing assistance with mapping and weather/fire modelling.”

The spokesman said the fire was unlikely to leave the SWB area, nor was it likely to impact on the Byfield area or any other pubic land.

Initial: THREE fires have been reported in the Capricornia and Central Highlands today as the fire danger remains ‘severe’.

There is currently a fire burning in the Shoalwater Bay Military Training area which is under the control of the Australian Defence Force.

The fire blanketed Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast in a layer of smoke yesterday evening but was cleared by this morning by a change in wind.

The ADF is Liaising with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services who have no crews on the ground.

At 11.45, a small fire started on Browns Lane in Bungundarra, just northwest of Yeppoon.

It is still considered a grass fire at this time, but is burning within containment lines.

Residents are being asked to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

QFES is asking anyone who believes their property to be under threat to call triple-0 immediately.

At this stage there is only one other fire reported in the region.

A small vegetation fire was burning along the Capricorn Highway this morning, about 60km west of Emerald.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew attended and the blaze was fully extinguished before midday.

There are no other significant fires burning in the region, but fire conducive weather has authorities on high alert.

The mercury is expected to hit 40 degrees in Rockhampton this afternoon while on the coast, it is expected to hit 35.

The region is currently experiencing light westerly winds that will peak at 30km/h at 2pm before easing in the evening.

Capricornia and the Central Highland districts remain on a ‘severe’ fire danger rating today but will be downgraded to ’very high’ tomorrow until Thursday.