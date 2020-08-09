Fire levy boost for Livingstone’s rural fireys

Nineteen rural fire brigades in Livingstone Shire will benefit from a levy collected by the council.

NINETEEN rural fire brigades in Livingstone Shire will benefit from the council’s decision to stick with collecting a special rural fire services levy.

Ratepayers who benefit from the firefighting services of these brigades will help top up their coffers to ensure they can continue to operate and serve the community.

The invaluable service the rural brigades offer was highlighted during last November’s Cobraball bushfires.

In that disaster 15 homes were destroyed but that figure could have been much higher had it not been for the tireless efforts of volunteers from rural fire brigades and also Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The 19 beneficiaries of the rural fire service levy are the following brigades:

- Adelaide Park Road

- Belmont

- Bondoola

- Bungundarra

- Byfield

- Cawarral

- Cooberrie

- Coowonga

- Hidden Valley

- Jardine

- Keppel Sands

- Maryvale

- Nankin

- Nerimbera

- Stanage Bay

- Stockyard Point

- Tanby

- The Caves

- Woodbury

Ten other rural fire brigades service Livingstone Shire, but they are considered mini-operations and are not part of the council’s revenue raising activities in this sense.

