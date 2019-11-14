Fire no match for Yeppoon water polo team

WATER POLO: While their teammates lived the effect of bushfires, the remaining members of St Ursula’s senior water polo team showed the Rockhampton Grammar School what they’re made of.

They won a 10-5 grand final victory with no subs against RGS gold in the Rockhampton water polo secondary school competition on Monday night.

Jazlyn Johnson top scored for the team with six goals, followed by Emma Dougherty with four.

Rockhampton water polo secretary Lois Harris said Ursula’s effort was outstanding.

“The fire situation makes their win more impressive,” Harris said.

The RGS goal scorers were Hannah Boyce with two, and Caitlyn Goudie and Lillie Bain scoring one each.

St Brendan’s also went into the boys’ grand final with light numbers due to fires, but were unable to match the RGS Rams team who claimed a 9-6 victory in the final.

Will Etherington and Riley Denham scored three goals each for the Rams – Max Webber scored two and Nick Storey got one.

RGS spokeswoman Rachael McDonald said the students finished on a high.

“It was good send off for RGS Year 12 student Will Etherington who first started playing for RGS in Year 5 when his brother James started playing,” McDonald said.

Brendan’s goal scorers were Lincoln Johnson with three, and Jesse Laverty, Lane Herron and Deklan Bulder scoring one goal each.

The junior secondary school water polo finals are scheduled for Monday night at The Rockhampton Grammar School pool on Archer St.