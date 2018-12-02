Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side.
The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side. Lachlan Callander
Breaking

Fire on the beach: Camper's terrifying blaze photos

2nd Dec 2018 1:40 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM

A CAMPER has captured the moment a massive bushfire reached the beach at one of the region's most popular tourist destinations.

Flames can be seen in the treetops of the Great Sandy National Park at the edge of the beach at Double Island Point.

 

The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side.
The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side. Luke Callander

They tower over what appears to be a tent and four-wheel-drive parked on the sand.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are actively involving in fighting the Cooloola bushfire, which burns near the Freshwater campground.

Those camping in the area or using walking or driving tracks are urged to follow the advice of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services and other authorities.

bushfire cooloola double island point editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    premium_icon 'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    News Loss of popular young Rolleston man, who died trying to save his family's property, devastates town and region.

    UPDATE: Tropical cyclone set to form within 24hrs

    UPDATE: Tropical cyclone set to form within 24hrs

    Breaking 8.25am: Bureau releases track map, system poses no immediate...

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Possible fire at Mount Larcom

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Possible fire at Mount Larcom

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    CQ man charged after allegedly deliberately lighting fire

    premium_icon CQ man charged after allegedly deliberately lighting fire

    Breaking The fire was quickly extinguished as police gave chase to two men

    Local Partners