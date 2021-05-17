Fire reported in ceiling at North Rockhampton home

A minor fire was reported at a house in Norman Gardens on Sunday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a structure fire on Wormald Street at 7.37pm.

Three crews attended the scene and evacuated all residents and isolated the power with the assistance of Ergon Energy.

A fire was found in the ceiling and it was reported to be out minutes later.

Paramedics were on scene for standby and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews left around 9pm.