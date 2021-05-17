Menu
News

Fire reported in ceiling at North Rockhampton home

Vanessa Jarrett
17th May 2021 7:37 AM
A minor fire was reported at a house in Norman Gardens on Sunday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received reports of a structure fire on Wormald Street at 7.37pm.

Three crews attended the scene and evacuated all residents and isolated the power with the assistance of Ergon Energy.

A fire was found in the ceiling and it was reported to be out minutes later.

Paramedics were on scene for standby and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews left around 9pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

