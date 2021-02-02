Menu
Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

by Shayla Bulloch
2nd Feb 2021 7:36 AM
A SUBURBAN home has been damaged after a large fire ripped through both storeys on Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to Tyler St at Heatley about 6.50pm to reports of the large house fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started underneath the highset home.

Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL
The fire was under control about 6.55pm, but the spokeswoman said it had spread to the top level by the time it was fully extinguished about 7.20pm.

Fire crews made the area safe before leaving the scene in the hands of police overnight.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said they remained at the house this morning.

Fire investigators were set to arrive at the home today to determine how the fire started.

The police spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.

 

 

Originally published as Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

