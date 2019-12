Emergency services crews were called to a fire at Acheson Street, Wandal, on Saturday afternoon. Photo Jack Evans.

A FIRE at a Rockhampton home on Saturday afternoon was brought under control before it caused any damage to property.

Emergency services crews were called to Acheson Street in Wandal about 2.10pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a small fire started in a junction box but it was extinguished quickly.

Fire-fighters and Ergon Energy personnel attended the scene.